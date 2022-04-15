Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR) Insider Eric de Mori Acquires 2,941,176 Shares

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR – Get Rating) insider Eric de Mori purchased 2,941,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.98 ($74,074.06).

Get Taruga Minerals alerts:

About Taruga Minerals (Get Rating)

Taruga Minerals Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lithium, cobalt, base, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Torrens iron-oxide-copper-gold project, the Flinders project, and the Mt Craig Copper project situated in South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Taruga Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taruga Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.