Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.15

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 40169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 665,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.