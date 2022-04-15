Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
