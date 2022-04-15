Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

