Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TSM opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.