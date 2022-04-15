Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Announces Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.