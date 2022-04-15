Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $40,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.27 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

