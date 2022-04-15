Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. Its strong loan and deposit growth drive an upside in the net interest income (NII). However, rising expenses on account of technological investments and significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans are major concerns. Unsustainable capital deployment activities and high debt, given limited liquidity, are worrisome. Nonetheless, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. The remaining $65 million of uncaptured benefit from its "Synovus Forward" initiative will drive expense reduction and revenue benefits.”

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.