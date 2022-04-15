SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Hau L. Lee Sells 1,184 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYNNEX stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

