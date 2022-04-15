Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

