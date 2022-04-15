Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average of $226.20.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

