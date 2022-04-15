Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

