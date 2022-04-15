Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 421,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

