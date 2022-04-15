Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.74 or 0.07464526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.59 or 0.99823209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

