S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.