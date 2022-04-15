SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter worth $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

SVFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

