Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of STRO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

