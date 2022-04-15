sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $128.15 million and $49.34 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 128,532,519 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

