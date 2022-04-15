Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

