Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
