Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.34. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

