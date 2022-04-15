Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.04.

SU stock opened at C$42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.35. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.3695758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 in the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

