Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $236.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

SUI stock opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.82. Sun Communities has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

