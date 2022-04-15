StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 115.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

