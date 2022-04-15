StockNews.com Upgrades CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) to “Sell”

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 323,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.26. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.
CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
