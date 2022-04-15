StockNews.com Upgrades CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) to “Sell”

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 323,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.26. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

