StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
