StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

