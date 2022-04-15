StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
