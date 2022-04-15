StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

