StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

