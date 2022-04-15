StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

