StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

