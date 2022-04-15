StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

