StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

