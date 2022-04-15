StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CYCC stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.