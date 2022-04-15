StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

