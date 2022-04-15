StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.50 on Monday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

