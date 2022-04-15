StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

