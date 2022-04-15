StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

SRT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

