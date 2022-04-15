StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.16 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.