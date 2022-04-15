StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE MLSS opened at $1.16 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
