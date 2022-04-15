StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $28.16 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

