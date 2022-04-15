StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR opened at $28.16 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91.
