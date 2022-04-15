StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.