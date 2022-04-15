StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

