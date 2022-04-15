StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACU stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

