Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as low as C$6.96. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 15,676 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.18. The company has a market cap of C$490.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.
Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)
