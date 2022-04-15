Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $62.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,781 shares of company stock worth $5,666,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

