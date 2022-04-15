Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,993,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.