Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $27.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.71.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

