Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock stock traded down $27.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.71.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
