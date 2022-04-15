Steward Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 229 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

