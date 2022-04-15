Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.02. 2,624,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

