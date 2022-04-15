Step Finance (STEP) Hits Market Cap of $461,930.68

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Step Finance has a market cap of $461,930.68 and $3.65 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.