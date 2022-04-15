Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $486.81 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00199234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00190560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.55 or 0.07480382 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,916 coins and its circulating supply is 24,776,489,927 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

