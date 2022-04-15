StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.