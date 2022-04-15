Stealth (XST) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,235.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006466 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

