Status Price Reaches $0.0702 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $243.78 million and approximately $73.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00035003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00105260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

