StaFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

